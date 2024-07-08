Emerson Electric (EMR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Emerson Electric (EMR) reached $109.97, with a +0.47% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The the stock of maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments has risen by 1.37% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.85% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.42, reflecting a 10.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.45 billion, up 12.76% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $17.57 billion, representing changes of +23.2% and +15.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Emerson Electric possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Emerson Electric is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.

One should further note that EMR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EMR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.