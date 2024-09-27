Emerson Electric (EMR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Emerson Electric (EMR) standing at $109.22, reflecting a +0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have appreciated by 4.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.55% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emerson Electric in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.48, showcasing a 14.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 11.95% from the year-ago period.

EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $17.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.42% and +15.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.87 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

Investors should also note that EMR has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. EMR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

