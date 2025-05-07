Emerson Electric Earnings Slips In Q2, Stock Up In Pre-market

Markets
(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), a technology and software company, on Wednesday announced that earnings declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Emerson Electric are increasing by around 6.12% in the pre-market trading.

For the second quarter, net earnings common stockholders declined to $485 million from $501 million in the previous year.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 down from $0.87 last year.

Earnings from continuing operations decreased to $430 million from $549 million last year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.86 versus $0.95 in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share were $1.48 versus $1.36 last year.

Twenty analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $4.43 million from $4.38 million last year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales and underlying sales growth of approximately 4%.

The company's earnings per share for the fiscal year are expected to range between $4.05 and $4.20. While adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $5.90 and $6.05.

In the pre-market trading, Emerson is 6.12% higher at $113.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

