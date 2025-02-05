EMERSON ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $EMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

EMERSON ELECTRIC ($EMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, beating estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $4,175,000,000, missing estimates of $4,273,735,391 by $-98,735,391.

EMERSON ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

EMERSON ELECTRIC insiders have traded $EMR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SURENDRALAL LANCA KARSANBHAI (CEO and President) sold 52,409 shares for an estimated $6,839,767

MICHAEL H. TRAIN (SVP & Chief Sustain Officer) sold 21,525 shares for an estimated $2,711,312

EMERSON ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 815 institutional investors add shares of EMERSON ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 900 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMERSON ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $38,182,702 of award payments to $EMR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

