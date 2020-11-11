Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.505 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.44, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $77.44, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.38 and a 105.14% increase over the 52 week low of $37.75.

EMR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .03%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMR as a top-10 holding:

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQD with an increase of 12.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMR at 2.13%.

