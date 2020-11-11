Dividends
EMR

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.505 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.44, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $77.44, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.38 and a 105.14% increase over the 52 week low of $37.75.

EMR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .03%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EMR as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQD with an increase of 12.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMR at 2.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular