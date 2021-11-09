Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.75, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $97.75, representing a -7.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.99 and a 40.53% increase over the 52 week low of $69.56.

EMR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 20.12%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the emr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

