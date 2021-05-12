Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.505 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.26, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $95.26, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.90 and a 90.41% increase over the 52 week low of $50.03.

EMR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.24%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds (PAVE)

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 27.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMR at 2.78%.

