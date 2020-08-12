Dividends
EMR

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.29, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $70.29, representing a -10.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.38 and a 86.2% increase over the 52 week low of $37.75.

EMR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.57%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EMR as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT)
  • Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)
  • VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAT with an increase of 35.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMR at 2.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular