Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.29, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $70.29, representing a -10.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.38 and a 86.2% increase over the 52 week low of $37.75.

EMR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.57%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT)

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAT with an increase of 35.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMR at 2.18%.

