Emerson Electric Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $717 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $617 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $4.97 billion from $4.89 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $4.97 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.