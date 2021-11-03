Emerson Electric Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $723 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $670 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $4.56 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.02

