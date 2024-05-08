Emerson Electric Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $792 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $4.38 billion from $3.76 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $501 Mln. vs. $792 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.38 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.42 Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.50

