Emerson Electric Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $142 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $3.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $702 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $4.12 billion from $3.37 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $142 Mln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $3.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $4.12 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.45

