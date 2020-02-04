Markets
EMR

Emerson Electric Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $4.15 million

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Mln vs. $4.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular