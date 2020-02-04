Emerson Electric Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $4.15 million

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Mln vs. $4.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.80

