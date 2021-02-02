Emerson Electric Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $445 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $4.16 billion from $4.15 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.80

