Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insiders who sold US$1.3m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$53b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.3m worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) stock at an average price of US$101 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$1.7b after the stock price dropped 3.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Katherine Bell, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$101 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$89.46. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Katherine Bell was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EMR Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Emerson Electric insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$413m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Emerson Electric shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Emerson Electric, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

