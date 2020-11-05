Emerson Electric Co. Just Beat EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.8% to close at US$68.15 following the release of its yearly results. Revenues were US$17b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$3.24 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Emerson Electric after the latest results. NYSE:EMR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Emerson Electric's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$17.2b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.25, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$17.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.29 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$75.57. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Emerson Electric analyst has a price target of US$88.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Emerson Electric's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.8% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Emerson Electric is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Emerson Electric going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric that you should be aware of.

