Emerson Electric Co. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMR

In trading on Monday, shares of Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.08, changing hands as high as $91.22 per share. Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMR's low point in its 52 week range is $76.1568 per share, with $105.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.32. The EMR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

