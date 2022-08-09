Emerson Electric Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $921 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $627 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $5.01 billion from $4.70 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $921 Mln. vs. $627 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.