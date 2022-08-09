Markets
EMR

Emerson Electric Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $921 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $627 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $5.01 billion from $4.70 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $921 Mln. vs. $627 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular