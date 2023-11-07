Emerson Electric Co. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $744 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $740 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $4.09 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $744 Mln. vs. $740 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.09 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05

