Emerson Electric Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $996 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $744 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $848 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $4.619 billion from $4.090 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $996 Mln. vs. $744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.619 Bln vs. $4.090 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.30

