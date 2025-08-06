Markets
Emerson Electric Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 06, 2025 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $586 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $858 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $4.553 billion from $4.380 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $586 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $4.553 Bln vs. $4.380 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.58 - $1.62 Full year EPS guidance: $6.00

