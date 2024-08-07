News & Insights

Emerson Electric Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $344 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $643 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $4.380 billion from $3.946 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.380 Bln vs. $3.946 Bln last year.

