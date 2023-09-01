Emerson Electric (BER:EMR) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 100.56

The average one-year price target for Emerson Electric (BER:EMR) has been revised to 100.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 95.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.54 to a high of 115.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.94% from the latest reported closing price of 90.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.17% to 446,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,833K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,304K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,712K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 393.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,607K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,333K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,537K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,207K shares, representing an increase of 26.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 34.79% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,680K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 194.13% over the last quarter.

