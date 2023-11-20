News & Insights

Emerson Electric Announces Strategic Investment In Frugal Technologies

November 20, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Automation technology and software firm Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Monday announced a strategic investment in a Danish-based fuel optimization technologies company. Frugal Technologies to help accelerate sustainability in shipping fleets and lower carbon footprint. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.

Frugal has expertise in reducing energy use and emissions and estimates its propulsion solutions generate savings of up to 15 percent in fuel consumption. Frugal's cloud-based propulsion optimization software uses AI technology to collect data related to dynamic conditions such as weather, cargo load, and propulsion and develop optimal engine models for ships.

