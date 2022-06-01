Emerson Chosen By Jotun To Automate Its Global Manufacturing Facilities

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), a provider of industrial automation technology, on Wednesday said it has been selected by paint maker Jotun to automate and digitalize global manufacturing plants for five years.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal involves improving Jotun's manufacturing operations, including advanced sensor technologies, data management and analytics platforms, software applications, and others, Emerson said in a statement.

The agreement will enable Jotun to implement Emerson's digital technologies to enhance all aspects of manufacturing automation in new factories, and for selected upgrades in some of its 39 existing factories around the world.

