Emerson Buys Danish Firm Mita-Teknik To Boost Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co.(EMR), a technology and engineering company said on Thursday that it has acquired Mita-Teknik, a wind turbine, automation, and digital solutions provider, in an all-cash deal.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

The acquisition of Denmark-based is highly complementary to Emerson's existing control system portfolio and supports the company's ability to help customers in their quest to digitally transform operations and meet sustainability goals, the acquirer said in a statement.

The move is also expected to expand Emerson's renewable power generation automation solutions to the wind power market and enhance its ability to serve global power customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.