Emerson Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) raised its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020, as cost savings take effect, demand begins to stabilize, and the economy begins to reopen.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.80 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share on a sales decline of 9 to 10 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share on a sales decline of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share on a sales decline of 10.2 percent to $16.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.