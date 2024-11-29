Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Pursues Strategic Growth

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd (SG:1C0) has released an update.
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. is making progress towards resuming trading, highlighted by the appointment of a new independent director, and the signing of subscription agreements for convertible bonds worth S$4.5 million. The company’s strategic moves, including an extended sale agreement and the incorporation of a new subsidiary, demonstrate its commitment to restructuring and growth.
