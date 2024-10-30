Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Outlines Strategic Moves

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd (SG:1C0) has released an update.

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. is making strides towards resuming trading by implementing strategic changes, including board reconstitution and a significant sale agreement with Grand Ally Investments. The company is also extending its subscription agreements for convertible bonds, aimed at raising S$4.5 million, which will be convertible into nearly 968 million new ordinary shares. These efforts reflect the company’s proactive approach to meet regulatory requirements and enhance its financial stability.

