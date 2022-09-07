World Markets

Emerging stocks sink to fresh 27 month low on China data

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Emerging market stocks fell as much as 1.3% to hit a fresh 27-month low on Wednesday as disappointing Chinese trade data cast a pall over markets.

By 0649 GMT, the index had clawed back some of the losses and was down 1% at $955.98.

The index is down nearly 23% since the start of the year.

Data on Monday showed China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Alun John)

