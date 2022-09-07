Emerging stocks sink to fresh 27 month low on China data

By 0649 GMT, the index had clawed back some of the losses and was down 1% at $955.98.

The index is down nearly 23% since the start of the year.

Data on Monday showed China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.

