EMERGING MARKETS-Yuan moves limit upside for Asia FX, stimulus hopes support stocks

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched lower on Monday after a policy tweak by China's central bank pulled back some of the yuan's gains, while stock markets across the region rose as investors latched on to hopes a deal for U.S. stimulus would be reached.

An over 2% gain in Chinese shares .SSEC also lent support to regional equity markets. Indonesia shares .JKSE rose up to 1% on easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital city of Jakarta for the next two weeks.

The rupiah IDR= dipped slightly, ahead of Bank Indonesia's meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to keep benchmark rates steady at 4.00%, especially after concerns over the central bank's independence have kept the currency under pressure.

Market participants also barely reacted to protests over a new jobs law in Indonesia, which economists say could improve the nation's investment climate. But protesters say the law undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

A pullback in the yuan CNY=CFXS from a 17-month high kept a lid on gains for most Asian currencies after the People's Bank of China cut foreign exchange forward reserve requirements, seen as aimed at tempering the yuan's recent strength.

"We believe the authorities are comfortable about the overall flow picture, expecting that a removal of the policy tool should not reverse the downtrend by USD-RMB," analysts at HSBC Research wrote in a client note.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP= traded flat to lower during the day, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP once again outperformed with gains of more than 1% to reach its highest since June 2011.

The Taiwan dollar, Asia's top performing currency so far this year, has benefited from stronger exports, helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

"Better COVID-19 management compared to peers in Asia and the CBC (Taiwan's central bank) taking a hands-off approach to the currency strengthening has enabled the trend to sustain," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at trading firm IG Asia.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE drifted lower, weighed down by concerns over a sharp spike in coronavirus infections over the weekend.

While Malaysia has so far kept a major contagion at bay, several new infections have been traced in the wake of last month's election in Sabah state, prompting authorities to impose targeted lockdowns to curb the outbreak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield MY10YT=RR is up 0.1 basis points at 2.711%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Citra Tubindo Tbk PT CTBN.JK up 24.66% at 2730 rupiah, Bank Permata Tbk PT BNLI.JK up ​ 24.56% at 2460 rupiah

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Sime Darby Plantation Bhd SIPL.KL down 3.1% at 5 ringgit; Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL down 2.85% at 2.39 ringgit; CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL down 2.22% at 3.09 ringgit

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

+3.00

.N225

-0.26

-0.41

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.30

+3.72

.SSEC

2.62

10.09

India

INR=IN

-0.07

-2.46

.NSEI

0.09

-2.00

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-5.51

.JKSE

0.83

-19.11

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-1.11

.KLSE

-0.79

-4.44

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

+4.59

.PSI

0.09

-24.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.57

+0.84

.KS11

0.49

9.38

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-0.69

.STI

0.40

-21.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.25

+5.24

.TWII

0.53

7.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-3.70

.SETI

0.80

-19.15

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.