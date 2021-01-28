EMERGING MARKETS-Yuan and ringgit dip; most other Asian currencies edge higher

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

104.21

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3289

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.422

+1.52

Korean won

1115.900

1119.6

+0.33

Baht

29.980

30.02

+0.13

Peso

48.075

48.1

+0.05

Rupiah

14030.000

14050

+0.14

Rupee

73.040

73.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.050

4.044

-0.15

Yuan

6.465

6.45

-0.22

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

103.24

-1.15

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.72

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1115.900

1086.20

-2.66

Baht

29.980

29.96

-0.07

Peso

48.075

48.01

-0.14

Rupiah

14030.000

14040

+0.07

Rupee

73.040

73.07

+0.03

Ringgit

4.050

4.0400

-0.25

Yuan

6.465

6.5283

+0.99

