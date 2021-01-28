EMERGING MARKETS-Yuan and ringgit dip; most other Asian currencies edge higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

104.21

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3289

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.422

+1.52

Korean won

1115.900

1119.6

+0.33

Baht

29.980

30.02

+0.13

Peso

48.075

48.1

+0.05

Rupiah

14030.000

14050

+0.14

Rupee

73.040

73.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.050

4.044

-0.15

Yuan

6.465

6.45

-0.22

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

103.24

-1.15

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.72

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1115.900

1086.20

-2.66

Baht

29.980

29.96

-0.07

Peso

48.075

48.01

-0.14

Rupiah

14030.000

14040

+0.07

Rupee

73.040

73.07

+0.03

Ringgit

4.050

4.0400

-0.25

Yuan

6.465

6.5283

+0.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

