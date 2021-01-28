EMERGING MARKETS-Yuan and ringgit dip; most other Asian currencies edge higher

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.440
104.21
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3289
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.422
+1.52
Korean won
1115.900
1119.6
+0.33
Baht
29.980
30.02
+0.13
Peso
48.075
48.1
+0.05
Rupiah
14030.000
14050
+0.14
Rupee
73.040
73.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.050
4.044
-0.15
Yuan
6.465
6.45
-0.22
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.440
103.24
-1.15
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.72
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1115.900
1086.20
-2.66
Baht
29.980
29.96
-0.07
Peso
48.075
48.01
-0.14
Rupiah
14030.000
14040
+0.07
Rupee
73.040
73.07
+0.03
Ringgit
4.050
4.0400
-0.25
Yuan
6.465
6.5283
+0.99
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
