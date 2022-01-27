EMERGING MARKETS-Yields jump, risk assets weaken in Asia on Fed's hawkish stance

By Harish Sridharan

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark bond yields in several emerging Asian countries surged on Thursday, while stocks and currencies weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could start hiking interest rates in March to tame inflationary risks.

Regional currencies were broadly weaker against a firmer U.S. dollar as the prospect of imminent rate hikes spooked investors of risk-sensitive assets. MKTS/GLOB

Yields on India's benchmark 10-year bond IN10YT=RR hit a more than two-year high of 6.75%, while those in 10-year Malaysian bonds MY10YT=RR scaled a 32-month peak after U.S. Treasury yields firmed overnight.

U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday that inflation remained above the central bank's long-run goal and supply chain issues might be more persistent than previously thought.

"The sharp move in U.S. treasury yields is generally a headwind for Asian bond markets," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

"Higher U.S. yields usually bring less inflows to Asian bonds and effectively more liquidity tightening, which doesn't bode well with emerging market bonds as a whole."

Yields on Indonesia's historically high-yielding debt ID10YT=RR were up 3.6 basis points at 6.45%.

Analysts at Nomura said "Indonesian government bonds have been relatively well-behaved, especially after the reserve requirement ratio hike from Bank Indonesia last week."

Central banks in Asia have not been pressured to pursue interest rate hikes as aggressively as their peers in Europe and Latin America.

However, the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates have left regional policymakers balancing the need to protect economic recovery while stemming potential outflows that could weaken current account surpluses.

"With the somewhat hawkish signals by the Fed ... there may be greater pressure for central banks in the region to act on curbing inflationary pressures as well," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG said in a note.

Earlier this week, Singapore's central bank surprised markets by tightening its monetary policy settings, while Bank Indonesia's governor Perry Warjiyo has said that early signs of inflation may be seen at the end of this year.

Thailand's baht THB=TH, India's rupee INR=IN, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 fell 3.5% to their lowest level in nearly 14 months, while equities in Mumbai .NSEI and Shanghai .SSEC fell 1% and 1%, respectively.

Data from the Philippines showed that the country's economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shares .PSI were up 0.3%.

Separately, a Reuters Poll showed that Taiwan's gross domestic product, due to be released later in the day, is expected to have expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter due to strong tech exports.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indian shares .NSEI fall as much as 2.4%, while equities in China .SSEC hit their lowest since Aug. 20, 2021

** Thailand's baht marks worst session since Jan. 6

** China property shares slump as planned U.S. rate hike adds to woes

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

+0.38

.N225

-3.11

-9.10

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.44

+0.10

.SSEC

-1.80

-6.77

India

INR=IN

-0.53

-1.12

.NSEI

-2.27

-2.70

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-0.92

.JKSE

-0.09

0.20

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.26

-0.88

.KLSE

-0.19

-3.49

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-0.62

.PSI

0.27

2.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.42

-1.16

.KS11

-3.50

-12.20

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-0.08

.STI

-0.75

3.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-0.38

.TWII

-

-2.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.75

+0.60

.SETI

-1.08

-1.92

