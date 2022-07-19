EMERGING MARKETS-Wounded Latam currencies stage recovery against toppling dollar

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America advanced against a retreating dollar on Tuesday, with Mexico's peso rising after new inflation estimates fuelled bets that the central bank will hike interest rates again at its upcoming meeting.

Inflation in Latam's second-largest economy in the first half of July likely remained at levels not seen since January 2001, a Reuters poll showed, raising bets the Bank of Mexico will increase its key rate once again at its August meeting following a record 75 basis point hike in June.

The country's economy likely grew by 2.1% in June compared with a year earlier, but relative to the previous month, activity is expected to have contracted by 0.4% in June, estimates from the national statistics agency showed.

"A (recovery in currencies) comes on the back of very large falls last week, (but) it's going to be a challenging environment over the rest of the year if the U.S. Federal Reserve is tightening aggressively," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

The dollar =USD eased from two-decade highs as markets pared bets of a 100 basis point hike by the Fed next week.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.9%.

President Jair Bolsonaro invited the diplomatic corps on Monday to hear his charges that Brazil's election system was open to fraud ahead of October elections in which he is trailing in a bid for a second term.

"We've seen big swings in the real over the past year triggered by perceived political risk, but now, a lot of that bad news is priced in, so a Lula government proving to be more moderate might help support the currency," added Jackson.

Chile's peso CLP= jumped 2%, leading regional gains for a third straight day after an intervention last week by the central bank propped up the struggling currency, while Colombia's peso COP= inched up 0.3%.

Resource-rich Latam currencies have come off highs hit earlier this year as a commodity boom loses steam on global growth and demand fears, while concerns of a recession, rising interest rates and inflation dynamics have sent stocks in the region tumbling 7% this year.

Stocks .MILA00000PUS were 0.5% higher, as Brazil's heavyweight Bovespa .BVSP boosted shares with a 0.7% lift. Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA rose 1.7% after the planemaker announced a partnership with BAE Systems PLC BAES.L to expand their footprint in the global defense market.

Elsewhere, sovereign dollar bonds issued by Pakistan US695847AR45=TE hit fresh record lows after ratings agency Fitch cut the country's outlook to "negative" from "stable".

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed past 55 against the dollar to a more than two-week high. This week, the central bank is likely to trim the key rate by 50 basis points to 9%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.13

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1983.04

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

97700.43

0.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

47129.09

0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5130.70

0.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

106697.10

1.191

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1294.40

0.99

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3853

0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3946

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

933.4

1.02

Colombia peso COP=

4287.6

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8801

0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

129.1100

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

289

0.69

EM currencies hit by dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3B2bYT4

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.