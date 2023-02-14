EMERGING MARKETS-Widespread losses in Asia currencies, stocks as U.S. CPI lifts dollar

By Tejaswi Marthi

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippines peso fell to more than one-month lows on Wednesday as the dollar advanced after stubbornly high U.S. inflation data intensified fears of interest rates being higher for longer.

The ringgit MYR= and the peso PHP= fell 0.7% each to hit their lowest level since Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, respectively. The Thai baht THB=TH also traded 0.4% down to hit an over one-month low.

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 0.5% in January mostly due to higher rental and food costs. That was in line with forecasts, though the annual figure of 6.4% was a bit more than expected and traders busily unwound bets on rates falling toward the end of 2023.

Federal Reserve officials said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation.

"The CPI release is a hiccup to the dis-inflationary theme that has been playing out. The upshot is that it is too early to declare that the inflation battle has been won," DBS analysts said in a client note.

"From a policy perspective, we are not convinced that the terminal rate pricing should be materially higher than the 5.25% guided in December. We maintain that the bulk of tightening is behind us. It makes more sense to hold rates for longer to gauge the lagged impact of monetary policy unto the real economy," they added.

Equities in the region were also in a sea of red, with Taiwanese shares .TWII dropping 1.5% to lead losses, while stocks in Indonesia .JKSE dropped 0.7%. Malaysian shares .KLSE and Philippines shares .PSI also fell.

Singapore's finance minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday he expected a slight deficit of 0.1% of GDP for the 2023 budget, which was aimed at helping households manage pressures of rising living costs and reviving the city-state's pandemic depleted coffers.

Singapore's trade-reliant economy faces headwinds this year from slowing global growth, inflation and rising interest rates. Meanwhile, its expenditures are increasing due to the climbing cost of healthcare, driven by an ageing population.

The Singapore dollar fell SGD= 0.3% and equities in Singapore .STI fell 1.1% to hit their lowest level in one month.

"Elevated inflation coupled with slowing growth mean that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will have to strike a balance between remaining hawkish but at the same time mindful of Singapore’s export competitiveness," ING analysts wrote.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise marginally to 6.738%

** China's central bank ramped up medium-term liquidity injections as it rolled over maturing policy loans on Wednesday, while it kept the interest rate unchanged, matching market expectations.

** Onions put Philippines in a stew over food price inflation

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0349 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-1.44

.N225

-0.48

5.30

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

+0.83

.SSEC

-0.32

6.26

India

INR=IN

-0.14

-0.18

.NSEI

0.00

-0.97

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

+2.47

.JKSE

-0.71

0.62

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.73

+0.48

.KLSE

-0.23

-1.00

Philippines

PHP=

-0.73

+0.94

.PSI

-0.45

2.95

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.79

-1.17

.KS11

-1.29

8.83

Singapore

SGD=

-0.32

+0.58

.STI

-1.01

1.02

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

+1.29

.TWII

-1.47

9.11

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.53

+1.53

.SETI

0.13

-0.83

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonrueters.com))

