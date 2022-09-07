EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar buoys Latam FX; rate hike lifts Chile's peso

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as a dollar rally on aggressive rate hike expectations fizzled out, with the Chilean peso getting an additional boost from a bigger-than-expected rate increase overnight.

The Andean country's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% from 9.75%, while raising its inflation estimate to 11.4% from 10.8%, reinforcing bets on more hikes to combat rising prices. The peso CLP= rose 0.9%.

"Chile is not unique in a large 100 bps rate hike – the market expects double-digit terminal rates in all major Latam economies," said Natalia Gurushina, EM economist at VanEck.

The peso saw wild swings in recent sessions after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution that was key to President Gabriel Boric's agenda.

Peru's central bank on Thursday is scheduled to deliver its own interest rate decision. In July, it had raised the country's benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6%, a 13-year high.

The sol PEN= edged lower in volatile trading. Weighing on the sol was a dip in copper prices, which slid after a grim China trade added to worries about a global economic slowdown.

The safe-haven dollar =USD slipped 0.47%, inching lower from a 20-year high hit earlier this week, despite the U.S. economy showing signs of resilience.

Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found.

Brazil's real BRL= inched 0.1% higher. The currency is expected to hover in a tight range in dollar-dominated trading this month as Brazilians prepare to vote in the Oct. 2 presidential election, according to a poll.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.7%. The country's automotive production and exports rose in August from a year ago, data showed.

Meanwhile, Argentina and the Inter-American Development Bank [RIC:RIC:IADB.UL] agreed on Tuesday to expand financing to the country by $400 million this year.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSPA fell 2.17% as a slide in prices of metals and crude hit shares of heavyweights Vale SA VALE3.SA and state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.95

-0.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2132.41

0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109763.77

-2.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

45975.35

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5522.81

-1.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

140693.98

2.465

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1214.27

-1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2528

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9960

0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

884.8

0.80

Colombia peso COP=

4396

1.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8792

0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

140.8000

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

280

-1.43

