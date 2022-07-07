EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar, buoyant commodities supports most currencies

By Susan Mathew

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 1.3% on Monday joining broader emerging market peers as the dollar paused for breath after scaling two-decade highs, while a strong rally in copper prices lifted top producer Chile's peso 2%.

As the dollar slipped after a safe-haven rally, Brazil's real BRBY moved away from five-month lows and was last trading at 5.3501 per dollar. FRX/

The currency is expected to firm over the next 12 months but will come under growing pressure from planned extra social spending against a complex economic backdrop in the run-up to October's presidential vote, a Reuters poll showed. The currency is seen strengthening to 5.24 per dollar in three months and to 5.20 in one year.

Chile's peso CLP= was lifted off lows by a 4.5% rally in copper prices as investors kept up hopes about demand from China where the government has planned stimulus to spur infrastructure spending.

"Emerging market economies as a whole may avoid a recession if strong Chinese government stimulus arrives starting in late 2022, as we expect," said Wells Fargo investment institute in a client note.

"Still, our forecast for this group would mark the lowest two-year economic growth rate since 1992-1993."

Investors are on the lookout for Peru's central bank decision with Credit Suisse expecting the bank to keep hiking the key interest rate by 50 basis points at least until its September meeting to battle inflation. The Peruvian sol PEN= was up 0.4% ahead of the meeting.

This would follow a smaller-than-expected 50bps hike by the Polish central bank on Thursday to 6.50% as policymakers seek to wind down the tightening cycle amid recession worries.

Several emerging market central banks have been on a tightening cycle as they battle inflation and attempt to stay ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday firmly restated its intent to bring prices under control.

Minutes of the Mexican central bank's previous policy meeting showed the monetary authority intends to keep increasing its benchmark interest rate if necessary to fight surging inflation.

Banxico, as the central bank is commonly known, increased its benchmark interest rate by a record 75 basis points to 7.75% at its June 23 meeting, and has hiked the rate by 375 basis points since mid-2021.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.8%. A day after lifting Mexico's long-term credit outlook to stable from negative, S&P on Thursday did the same to state oil-firm Pemex's outlook citing high crude oil prices. But the rating agency still flagged concerns about the company's weak liquidity.

The Colombian peso COP= hit record lows of 4,390.85 against the greenback. O/RMET/L

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1838 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.57

1.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2038.61

3.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100876.90

2.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

47553.13

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5090.28

1.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

100876.15

6.101

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1348.38

0.89

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3501

1.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4835

0.82

Chile peso CLP=CL

949.9

2.00

Colombia peso COP=

4385.6

-0.95

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.888

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

126.5500

-0.13

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool)

