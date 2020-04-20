EMERGING MARKETS-Weak oil, strong dollar pressure Latam FX; stocks down

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican and Colombian currencies retreated on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while broader Latin American risk assets remained under pressure from concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. crude oil futures turned negative for the first time in history as buyers were discouraged by fast-filling storage space as billions of people stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, raising doubts about a recovery in the near-term. The May U.S. WTI contract CLc1 dropped $55.90, or 306%, to a record low settle of minus $37.63 a barrel. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= weakened 1.8%, while the Colombian peso COP= dropped 1%. Both countries are large exporters of crude, making their currencies more sensitive to the oil market.

But, after an initial shock, the currencies traded off session lows.

"Investors realize today's crash was more about no one wanting to take delivery of WTI crude contracts and less of any major fresh news on the supply and demand side for crude," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, New York.

In the currency market, the focus remains on whether safe-havens can strengthen if a global rebound in risky assets fades this week, Moya said.

Against a stronger U.S. dollar, MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA000000CUSwas down 0.6%. USD/

With risk appetite nearly non-existent due to the outbreak, regional currencies have sunk and hovered around multi-year lows, and chances of a robust recovery in the mid-term are seen as exceedingly slim.

The oil market slump underscored a steep decline in global economic activity. A recent output cut by OPEC has failed to prop up prices in the face of weak demand.

The weakness carried over to the stock market, with Brazilian stocks .BVSP dropping about 0.5%. Oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA was among the biggest drags on the Bovespa, falling more than 2%.

The real BRL= fell 1.2%. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell 0.7%. Ratings agency Moody's had downgraded Mexico's credit rating on Friday, and cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status.

Pemex bonds could now be hit by $7-10 billion of forced selling after the downgrade, Citigroup has estimated. The move is likely to further pressure the peso.

In Argentina, a group of major asset managers who are creditors, rejected the government's proposal aimed at overhauling $66.2 billion of its foreign-law debt, saying it inflicted an unjust amount of financial pain on international bond holders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1909 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

898.84

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1627.52

-1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78598.52

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

34496.85

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3769.83

-1.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30275.71

1.313

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1178.50

-1.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2995

-1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.1740

-2.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

854

-0.02

Colombia peso COP=

3967.61

-0.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4017

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.9775

-0.18

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Ricci)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.