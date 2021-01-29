EMERGING MARKETS-Weak data weighs on Brazil's real; Latam shares caught in global stocks rout

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Friday after data highlighted weakness in the region's largest economy, while regional shares were hammered by a global rout in stock markets.

The real BRBY fell 0.6% versus the dollar after central bank figures showed national debt and the public sector deficit ended last year at record highs. FRX/

Separate readings showed confidence in Brazil's services sector fell in January, while annual producer price inflation also ended last year at a historic high.

The data came in the wake of spiking coronavirus cases and deaths in the Americas, with most Latam countries racing to distribute vaccines.

Mexico's peso MXN= erased session gains to trade down 0.6% and was set to end the week about 2% lower - its worst weekly decline since September.

Data showed Mexico's economy suffered its worst contraction since the Great Depression, although fourth-quarter GDP beat expectations.

Spiking COVID-19 cases in Mexico, coupled with uncertainty over the rollout of a vaccine program have hurt the peso in recent weeks. But the Mexican economy is expected to eventually benefit from a bounceback in its biggest trading partner, the United States.

"In addition to global risk sentiment the decisive exchange rate driver is likely to be the prospect for the U.S. economy, and thus the decision on the U.S. fiscal package," Elisabeth Andreae, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"If prospects there improve this is likely to support the peso as the export orientated country is likely to benefit via its close ties with the United States."

Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.3%. The country's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the fourth consecutive month at its Friday meeting, as expected by analysts.

Chile's peso CLP= was set to end the week with a 0.9% drop, as weakness in the copper market- Chile's top export- hurt the currency. MET/L

Chile's central bank held interest rates at ultra-low levels this week, which is also expected to weigh on the peso.

Stocks in Latin America slumped, with those in Mexico .MXX sliding 2.6%, looking set to post their worst day since June. After a day's rise, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP resumed its losing streak, down for the seventh session in eight.

Globally, stock markets have been roiled by a battle between hedge funds and retail investors, and a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1330.24

-1.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2297.25

-2.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115848.37

-2.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

43134.34

-2.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4288.76

-2.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48554.82

-2.167

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1357.44

-0.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4660

-0.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3816

-0.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

732.2

0.76

Colombia peso COP=

3567.63

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6357

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

87.3000

-0.10

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.