EMERGING MARKETS-Weak copper prices weigh on Chile's peso, Turkish assets extend losses

By Amruta Khandekar, Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas

May 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday, with the Chilean peso leading declines on a slide in copper prices, while the rout in Turkish markets deepened following President Tayyip Erdogan's strong showing in the elections.

Weighing on the Chilean peso CLP= was declining copper prices as data from top consumer China suggested that the country's economic recovery was losing momentum. MET/L

The currency of the top exporter of the red metal was down 1.5%, while Peru's sol PEN=, the currency of the second- biggest copper producer, fell 1.2%.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.2%, a day after hitting its highest level since May 2016.

The Bank of Mexico is expected to hold the country's benchmark interest rate on Thursday, halting a cycle of rate hikes that began in June 2021, a Reuters poll showed.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY dropped 1% against the greenback.

Brazil's proposed new fiscal rules, unveiled in late March, have been toughened to include sanctions in case of non-compliance with public accounts targets, according to a revised version of a bill presented late on Monday by Claudio Cajado, a member of Congress.

Meanwhile, the country's Finance Ministry is preparing a new set of initiatives to increase tax revenue, including a review of deductions and exemptions for income tax on individuals, Reuters reported.

Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.8%, a day after the country posted better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter.

Analysts at Scotiabank expect Colombia's central bank to hold rates steady at 13.25% at its June meeting and then possibly start to discuss rate cuts at the October meeting.

The U.S. dollar =USD rose after data showed retail sales in April were lower than expected but suggested a firm underlying trend, with investors remaining skittish about the debt ceiling issue. FRX/

"The key question that will set the tone for emerging markets is when the Fed may start cutting interest rates and so far inflation has been sticky, so room to cut interest rates is looking fairly limited for the Fed," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were down 0.6%, with Chile's benchmark stock index .SPIPSA bucking the trend with a 0.3% advance.

Brazil's state-run oil company PetrobrasPETR4.SA said it approved a new commercial strategy to set diesel and gasoline prices, which Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira believes should help bring down inflation and convince the central bank to lower interest rates.

Shares of Petrobras jumped 3%.

Meanwhile, Turkey's market rout deepened amid investor expectations that Erdogan will be able to extend his rule - and his unorthodox economic policies - into a third decade.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, TRY= was on track to set a fresh closing record low, last trading at 19.74 per dollar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.29

0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2316.10

-0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108536.27

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

55207.94

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5613.34

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

319769.92

-0.254

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1140.41

-0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9410

-1.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4680

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.8

-1.49

Colombia peso COP=

4531.5

-0.79

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6851

-1.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

231.1000

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

483

0.00

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.