EMERGING MARKETS-Weak copper prices weigh on Chile's peso, Turkish assets extend losses

By Amruta Khandekar and Khushi Singh

May 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday, with the Chilean peso leading declines on a slide in copper prices, while the rout in Turkish markets deepened following President Tayyip Erdogan's strong showing in the elections.

The dollar =USD was muted as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path and risks of a recession after data showed weaker than expected retail sales growth in April, but hinted at still strong consumer spending.

"The key question that will set the tone for emerging markets is when the Fed may start cutting interest rates and so far inflation has been sticky, so room to cut interest rates is looking fairly limited for the Fed," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"Markets may have to wait a little longer for the Fed to start easing monetary policy and this may lead to the dollar actually surprising in the second half of this year."

Weighing on the Chilean peso CLP= was a decline in copper prices as data from top consumer China suggested that the country's economic recovery was losing momentum. MET/L

The currency of the top exporter of the red metal was down nearly 1%, while the Peruvian sol <{PEN=>, the currency of the second biggest copper producer also edged 0.3% lower.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.4%, a day after hitting its highest level since May 2016.

The currency has outperformed its Latam peers this year, gaining 11.5% against the dollar, with analysts citing the country's macroeconomic stability as well as benefits from nearshoring of supply chains as among reasons.

The Bank of Mexico is expected to hold the country's benchmark interest rate on Thursday, halting a cycle of rate hikes that began in June 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY dipped 0.4% against the greenback.

Brazil's proposed new fiscal rules, unveiled in late March, have been toughened to include sanctions in case of non-compliance with public accounts targets, according to a revised version of a bill presented late on Monday by Claudio Cajado, a member of Congress.

The country's state-run oil company PetrobrasPETR4.SA said it approved a new commercial strategy to set diesel and gasoline prices, ditching its previous import parity policy.

Shares of Petrobras jumped 4.6%, boosting Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and helping Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gain 0.5% by 1412 GMT.

The Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.8%.

Meanwhile, Turkey's banking stocks and sovereign dollar bonds slid for a second day amid investor expectations that Erdogan will be able to extend his rule, as well as his unorthodox monetary policy into a third decade.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was last at at 19.7175 versus the dollar, inching closer to the record low of 19.80 low hit in March.

Elsewhere, South Africa's unemployment rate rose in the first quarter after declining for four consecutive quarters last year, data showed, as the country reeled from record power cuts.

Israel's economy slowed less than expected in the first quarter of 2023 due to strong industrial investment.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

979.19

0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2339.73

0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109961.45

0.86

Mexico IPC .MXX

55465.72

0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5621.74

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1149.81

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9101

-0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5055

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

792.4

-0.82

Colombia peso COP=

4518.72

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6773

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

231.1000

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

485

-0.41

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Marguerita Choy)

