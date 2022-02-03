EMERGING MARKETS-Weak commodities, dollar strength pulls Latam FX lower

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies and stocks in Latin America fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, with Brazil's real among top losers after its central bank indicated that it will slow the pace of its monetary tightening cycle.

The currency of Latin America's largest economy, Brazil BRBY,BRL= dropped 0.7% to end its seven-day winning streak.

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points for the third time in a row, but signaled a smaller rate hike at its next meeting.

There were enough hawkish elements in the statement that suggested the tightening cycle could continue into 2Q22, meaning upside risk to terminal and year-end Selic rate forecasts, noted Dev Ashish, an economist at Societe General.

"High inflation and rising borrowing costs will continue to hit demand growth incrementally... the economy will go through considerable political and policy uncertainties for most of this year due to the upcoming general election in October," Ashish said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank maintained its position that, given the increase in its inflation forecasts, it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance significantly into contractionary territory.

The dollar =USD halted a three-day slide, while weakness in U.S. technology and social media stocks on weaker results sapped appetite for riskier assets. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS fell around 0.5%.

The currency of the world's largest copper exporter, Chile CLP=, dropped 1% to weaken for the third straight session as copper prices fell over demand concerns in top consumer China and Europe. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= and Colombian peso COP=, currencies of oil-exporting nations, dropped 0.4% and 0.5% respectively as oil prices LCOc1 fell amid profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.O/R

Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said core inflation in Mexico should peak in the first quarter and then begin a "not so fast" downward trajectory, anticipating the bank could hike its key interest rate by 25 or 50 basis points next week.

Most other currencies in the region were down with the Argentine peso ARS= and Peruvian sol PEN= weakening 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

Among stocks, Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA dropped 1.4% even after its Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Araujo said he sees dividends potentially reaching "much higher levels".

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1211.38

-0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2284.21

-0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111604.65

-0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4546.82

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89032.34

-0.703

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1529.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3110

-0.67

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6358

-0.35

Chile peso CLP=

818.1

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3947.43

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8611

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.3000

-0.09

