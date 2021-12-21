EMERGING MARKETS-Volatile lira rises on Erdogan support plan, EM stocks recover

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit its strongest level in a month versus the dollar in volatile trading on Tuesday, building on the previous day's 25% rally that followed President Tayyip Erdogan announcement of support for the battered currency.

Broader emerging market currencies and stocks recovered from losses that were spurred by fears around the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 rose about 5% to 12.51 per dollar after rocketing some 25% on Monday.

The currency had hit a record low of 18.4 to the dollar before closing at 13.15 after Erdogan introduced a series of steps he said will ease the burden of the weakened currency on Turks and will encourage them to hold lira savings rather than dollars.

The measures included a government pledge to guarantee deposits in lira. Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati is set to announce the details at 1100 GMT.

"We recognise that this scheme may alleviate upward pressures on the currency in the near-term by altering households' portfolio choice in favour of the lira," Citi's Ilker Domac wrote in a note.

"However, we believe that the new measures alone are unlikely to bring lasting stability in the absence of a productivity driven improvement in the country's external performance and a more predictable macroeconomic environment."

Erdogan's push for interest rate cuts since September has set off Turkey's worst currency crisis in two decades, with the lira crashing nearly 40% in just the five weeks to last Friday.

Lira volatility gauges jumped to record highs TRY1MO=, TRYSWO=FN, TRY1MO=FN, TRY3MO=FN, while some of the dollar-denominated government bonds rebounded and equity markets .XU100 wilted again.

Overall, MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS edged up 0.2%, while its equities counterpart .MSCIEF rose 0.9% after falling to a one-year low on Monday.

Russia's rouble RUB= steadied along with oil prices, while Poland's zloty PLN= and the Hungarian forint HUF= all made gains against a dollar on the back foot.

Among stocks, Chinese equities bounced .CSI300, .SSEC, with property stocks in the lead on growing signs of government support as Beijing sought to prevent contagion from China Evergrande Group's debt woes and several other heavily indebted developers.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund is set to start discussions on an extended credit facility with Mozambique next month, its first potential programme with the country since suspending support in 2016 when evidence of $2 billion in secret loans emerged.

