EMERGING MARKETS-Virus fears keep Latam FX pressured, Argentine peso hits 6-month low

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso touched a six-month low on Wednesday, and most other most Latin American currencies continued a coronavirus-fueled slide as the outbreak spread to more countries.

As Argentina returned from an extended weekend, the peso ARS= fell 0.4% to 62.09 to the dollar, while the Merval stock index .MERV plummeted as much as 6.6% as they caught up with the rout across global markets this week.

Mexico's peso MXN= looked to extend losses to a sixth session running, down 0.5%, against a stronger dollar, while the Colombian peso COP= touched a two-week low. FRX/

"The mood in the market is cautious as market participants closely monitor the spread of the outbreak," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard in Sao Paulo.

Brazil markets, also returning from a long weekend, are scheduled to open at 1 pm local time (1600 GMT) on account of Ash Wednesday, and analysts expect them to fall as the country reported its first case of the virus.

Frankfurt-listed depository receipts of Brazilian oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro PBRy.F, planemaker Embraer ERJy.F and lender Itau Unibanco ITUy.F lost between 2.6% and 4% amid a report of the country's first case of the virus.

"For Brazil, the virus will impact the trade balance as a hit to commodities exports and a fall in commodities prices will hamper export revenues," TS Lombard's Ferrarezi said.

As the virus spreads to more parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the number of infected cases has risen to about 80,000 globally, while the death toll exceeds 2,700.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a warning to citizens to prepare for the virus spread, saying it was not a question of if, but when, the virus would become a pandemic.

Fears have risen that the economic fallout from the travel curbs, disruptions to operations and falling demand might be of a far greater degree than previously anticipated. MSCI's index of world stocks .MIWD00000PUS has lost $3.3 trillion over the last four sessions. MKTS/GLOB

Chile stocks .SPIPSA fell to a three-year low, down 0.4%, while the currency CLP= eked out gains.

Chile's finance minister, Ignacio Briones, said he expected the outbreak to have a "limited" impact on the country's economy despite its dependence on China for the export of its key commodity, copper.

Colombia's main stock index .COLCAP rose half a percent after a four-session sell-off when it declined almost 4%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1050.62

-0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2659.38

0.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4351.66

-0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36342.34

-5.855

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1621.09

0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2020

-0.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.2

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3433.9

0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4108

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.0750

-0.38

