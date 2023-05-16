EMERGING MARKETS-Uncertainty over Thai PM selection weighs on baht, stocks

By Mehr Bedi

May 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's currency and shares lost ground on Tuesday as ambiguity over the country's next prime minister dampened risk sentiment even though the two main opposition parties agreed to form a ruling coalition.

Other Asian currencies remained subdued.

The baht THB=TH depreciated as much as 0.4% against the dollar while equities in the tourism-reliant economy .SETI trimmed the earlier losses and is now down 0.1%..

"In the near term, the baht will be under pressure from political uncertainty regarding the formation of the government," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, adding that he expects the currency to move sideways for no more than two months.

Thailand's progressive, anti-military party Move Forward said on Monday it had sufficient votes to form a coalition government with opposition heavyweight Pheu Thai after they trounced military-backed rivals that have controlled the government for nearly a decade in a weekend election.

However, a military-appointed Senate, the party's position on a royal insult law and a complaint against its leader could stand in the way.

The six opposition parties in the proposed coalition commanded 309 seats in the 500-seat lower house of parliament, well short of the 376 seats needed to ensure the election of Move Forward's leader Pita Limjareonrat as prime minister.

Elsewhere in the region, China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts despite sequential growth momentum, suggesting that Asia's largest economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter, putting more pressure on policymakers to shore up a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

"Without long-term investments in technology and new energy, China's economic growth might not last after a brief rebound in the second and third quarters of the year," analysts at ING Economics wrote in a note.

The Hong Kong benchmark index .HIS slipped 0.2% and the Shanghai SE Composite Index .SSEC dipped 0.6%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.2%.

Despite weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and investors being wary of the crucial U.S. government debt-ceiling negotiations, most stock markets in Asia held firm.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.2% and 0.1% respectively while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and South Korean KRW=KFTC won appreciated marginally.

Share markets in the Philippines .PSI and Taiwan TWII gained over 1% each while stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE added 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine c.bank to hold rates at 6.25% in May after nine straight increases, according to a Reuters poll

** India's April merchandise and services trade deficit at 21-month low

** Long-standing President Tayyip Erdogan took a commanding position in Turkey's elections

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.18

-3.50

.N225

0.73

14.37

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-0.93

.SSEC

-0.57

6.56

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.55

.NSEI

-0.23

1.39

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

+5.01

.JKSE

-0.54

-2.56

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-2.22

.KLSE

0.52

-4.73

Philippines

PHP=

-0.28

-0.87

.PSI

0.99

0.33

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-5.54

.KS11

0.04

10.90

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

+0.17

.STI

-0.05

-1.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-0.31

.TWII

1.28

10.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.43

+2.04

.SETI

-0.05

-7.67

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

