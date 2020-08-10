EMERGING MARKETS-U.S.-China trade talks in focus as Malaysia dips

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Malaysian glove makers drag shares lower * Chinese factory deflation boosts hopes of economic recovery * South Korean stocks hit over 2-year high By Nikhil Nainan Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currency and stock markets were mixed on Monday as some improvement in Chinese factory data countered nervousness ahead of a round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing at the end of the week. Malaysia's stock market <.KLSE> was the biggest loser, down nearly 1%, with the country's big protective glove makers falling across the board. Analysts cited profit-taking after strong gains due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trading was lighter than usual due to holidays in Japan and Singapore and moves in the region's currencies, which have been boosted over the past month by the broad weakness of the U.S. dollar, were tight. Both Malaysia's ringgit <MYR=> and Indonesia's rupiah <IDR=> eased around a quarter of a percent. "Asia Pacific markets are looking at a cautious day's trading," said Michael McCarthy, a strategist at CMC Markets. "Ongoing concerns about Sino-U.S. relations, and the lack of bi-partisan agreement on a U.S. fiscal support package, are weighing on sentiment." Morgan Stanley in a week-ahead note said the upcoming trade talks between the United States and China this weekend would be the main risk event for emerging markets. Chinese shares <.SSEC>, however, edged higher as factory deflation slowed in July and industrial activity climbed back towards pre-COVID-19 levels. [nL4N2F80DD] The Chinese data helped send trade-sensitive South Korean stocks <.KS11> to a more than two-year high, led by a near 13% jump in Hyundai Motor shares. [KRW/] HIGHLIGHTS ** Top Malaysian glove makers Top Glove Corp <TPGC.KL> and Hartalega Holdings <HTHB.KL> fall 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively ** Hartalega and Top Glove shares nearly doubled in July from June; Brokerage CGS-CIMB said the weightage of both companies on the index has grown ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 5.3 basis points to 5.315%; Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.4 basis points at 2.532% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0346 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS % DAILY YTD % % Japan <JPY=> +0.11 +2.67 <.N225> - -5.61 China <CNY=CFXS> -0.00 -0.06 <.SSEC> 0.42 10.43 India <INR=IN> +0.00 -4.73 <.NSEI> 0.00 -7.84 Indonesia <IDR=> -0.27 -5.06 <.JKSE> -0.09 -18.42 Malaysia <MYR=> -0.19 -2.48 <.KLSE> -0.84 -1.50 Philippines <PHP=> +0.03 +3.25 <.PSI> 0.43 -24.87 S.Korea <KRW=KFTC> -0.23 -2.61 <.KS11> 1.18 8.27 Singapore <SGD=> +0.01 -2.03 <.STI> - -21.02 Taiwan <TWD=TP> +0.45 +2.47 <.TWII> 0.51 7.48 Thailand <THB=TH> -0.13 -4.07 <.SETI> 0.00 -16.17 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

