EMERGING MARKETS-U.S.-China trade deal hopes spark rally in Latam assets

By Susan Mathew

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit a two-month high on Friday and Latin American stocks jumped nearly 2% as investors picked up risky assets after U.S.-China trade negotiators signalled that Beijing was open to a "partial" deal.

The Mexican peso MXN=, vulnerable to trade risks due to its reliance on U.S. economy, jumped 0.8%, while the Chilean CLP= and the Colombian COP= pesos rallied 1%, getting an extra boost from a rally in metal and oil prices. MET/LO/R

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS posted its biggest percentage gain in more than three months, rising 0.7%. On the week, the index clocked its best performance in a month.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, ended a second day of talks in Washington on Friday and Bloomberg News reported the two sides had reached a partial agreement that would lay the groundwork for a broader deal.

The surge in risk appetite and a rally in the pound GBP= on rising hopes of a Brexit deal pressured the dollar. FRX/

"Optimism is likely to remain in place and we could start to see the outflows from safe havens help trigger a major emerging market rally," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA New York in a note published after the trade talks concluded.

"The bottom could be in place for the U.S. dollar, but traders will still require more concrete progress in trade de-escalations."

CNN reported that Beijing has invited U.S. trade negotiators for further trade talks in China. Both sides have slapped duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods during the 15-month trade dispute, which has shaken financial markets and uprooted global supply chains.

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rallied, with Brazil's Bovepsa .BVSP leading gains with a 2% rise. The Latam Index posted its second straight week of gains.

The real BRL=, however, posted the least gains among its peers as data showed services sector activity fell in August more steeply than economists had expected, another indication that an economic recovery remained sluggish.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.8% after upbeat industrial output data. The finance ministry said that recent operations to reduce the debt burden of state oil company Pemex have refinanced liabilities worth $20.1 billion.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1923 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.54

1.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2709.20

1.99

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103711.58

1.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

43251.53

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5135.60

1.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

32073.66

1.041

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12927.18

0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0907

0.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3085

0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

710.45

1.05

Colombia peso COP=

3425.7

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.355

0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

58.0300

-0.09

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.