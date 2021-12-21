EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira swings from record lows on government support, Latam FX steadies

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira extended its rally from record low levels on Tuesday, taking support from the government's anti-dollarization plan to stem a recent currency rout, while most Latin American currencies steadied amid an improvement in global risk appetite.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed slightly to trade at 12.86 per dollar in on Tuesday following an eye popping 25% rally on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled steps that included plans to protect local currency savings.

Turkey's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that banks would be able to offer a new instrument that would compensate account holders for the difference between currency depreciation versus a set foreign exchange rate and the yield on their deposits.

The scheme would be applied to lira deposits with maturities of three to 12 months, and based on the central bank policy rate.

"It clearly offers some reprieve for the Turkish lira, as the value of TRY deposits are guaranteed and there is no cost in the short term because the hedging is done via swap transactions," said Regis Chatellier, director of EM strategy at Oxford Economics.

"But as opposed to some comments we can read at present in the market, these measures are not equivalent to a rate hike. If you combine the subsequent deterioration in public finances and inflation pressures, it is then likely that downward pressure on TRY will resume at some point."

Most Latin American currencies steadied with Brazil's real BRBY, the Colombian COP= and Chilean CLP= pesos inching between 0.1% and 0.2% higher as overall developing world markets clawed back some of Monday's losses. MKTS/GLOB

The Chilean peso CLP= firmed marginally on support from higher copper prices after sinking to 2020 lows on Monday in the wake of a resounding presidential election victory by leftist Gabriel Boric.

Sao Paulo shares .BVSPgained with planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA rising 14% after the company said it had agreed to combine its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve with Zanite SPAC and list it on the New York Stock Exchange.

Miner Vale SA VALE3.SA was the top boost to the index, up 2.3%, after it announced a deal to sell its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and a connected railway corridor for $270 million to Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of India's Jindal Group.

In Mexico, shares in Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX jumped 15%, rising sharply for the second consecutive day as the airline goes through a restructuring plan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1203.55 1.13 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2072.97 0.22 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 105484.39 0.44 Mexico IPC .MXX 52021.55 0.77 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4142.53 1.33 Argentina MerVal .MERV 84074.87 2.645 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1380.58 -0.02 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.7395 0.08 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.7976 -0.11 Chile peso CLP=CL 870.2 0.24 Colombia peso COP= 3998.5 0.12 Peru sol PEN=PE 4.0419 0.20 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 102.2200 -0.09 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.