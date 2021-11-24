EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish Lira regains some losses, Mexican peso slides 2%

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 24 (Reuters) - A surging dollar pressured emerging market currencies on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso slipping to more than eight-month lows on central bank uncertainty, while Turkey's lira rallied 6%, reversing around half the previous session's slide.

As a bleak reading of German business morale sent the euro to its lowest in more than 16-months, the dollar resumed its rally, bolstered further by data showing U.S. weekly jobless claims hit a 52-year low. FRX/

The lira TRY= recovered to 12.1 per dollar after hitting a record low of 13.45 on Tuesday driven by fears of continued policy missteps as President Tayyip Erdogan pressures the central bank to cuts rates despite surging inflation.

"We're probably going to continue to see downward pressure on the lira heading into year end," said Christian Lawrence, senior FX and rates strategist with Rabobank. "It's not going to be at the pace we saw over recent days," he said, attributing the day's moves to profit taking.

Lawrence does not see Turkish interest rates being cut further as signaled by the central bank and expects the rates to be held or "if anything, raised".

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped as much as 2% to 21.60 per dollar after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pulled his nomination for Arturo Herrera to head the central bank next year and said he would propose senior finance ministry official Victoria Rodriguez for the post.

The fact that Rodriguez has already worked in the public sector should help market perception, said Wilson Ferrarezi, Brazil economist at TS Lombard. But her stance remains to be seen given the president was seen nominating someone with a more dovish bias, and the sudden change adds to volatility, he said.

Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in the first half of November to more than 7%, the highest rate in over 20 years, adding to pressure on the central bank to tighten borrowing costs further.

"Inflation jumped to a two-decade high earlier this month but, with the recovery showing further signs of weakness, we think that the central bank's tightening cycle will remain gradual," said economists at Capital Economics.

Falling oil prices also weighed on the peso, as they did on exporter Colombia's currency COP= which slipped 0.8% to more than three-month lows. O/R

Higher copper prices cushioned declines in Chile's peso CLP= which dipped 0.1%, posting the smallest declines among peers. MET/L

Brazil's consumer confidence index hitting a seven-month low in November kept the real from making significant gains.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF gave up meager gains to slip for a sixth straight session, down 0.3%. Russian stocks .IMOEX erased early gains to trade 0.3% lower, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was led lower by consumer stocks.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1901 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1251.96

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2096.94

0.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104203.01

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

50760.65

-0.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4629.19

-1.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83517.41

-0.302

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1320.32

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5899

0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.4000

-1.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

814

-0.15

Colombia peso COP=

3976.73

-0.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0144

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.6200

-0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197.5

1.77

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal; in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)

