EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira plunges to near record low after central bank shake-up

By 0800 GMT, the currency had recovered some of those losses to trade around 7.9103 as Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Turkey would stick to free market rules.

"It may well be that interest rate hikes are once again permitted by Erdogan in a phase of crisis-like lira depreciation but the recent developments should have shown currency traders that even then a sustainable monetary policy regime change is not to be expected," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX at Commerzbank.

"The calming effect of interest rate hikes has probably been largely destroyed."

The MSCI emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS was down about 0.1% after posting small gains last week as central banks in Turkey, Russia and Brazil hiked interest rates.

The South African rand ZAR= sank 1.1% ahead of a three-day meeting of the South Africa Reserve Bank beginning Tuesday where the central bank is largely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. ZAR/

The Russian rouble RUB= weakened to a more than two-week low versus the dollar as new sanctions against Moscow loomed. RU/RUB

Turkey's longer-dated dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered their biggest daily drop on record, while the stock index .XU100 plunged 7% to a near three-month low.

A broader index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was up about 0.1%.

